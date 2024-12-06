UiPath Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 22,573 call options on the company. This is an increase of 34% compared to the typical volume of 16,845 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,498.19. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in UiPath by 136.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 108,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 62,650 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in UiPath by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 557,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 209,300 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,449,000 after buying an additional 1,559,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in UiPath by 667.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 101,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 88,468 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth $561,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PATH shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

UiPath Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of PATH stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -76.65 and a beta of 0.94. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

