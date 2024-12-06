Ventum Financial Analysts Give Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) a C$9.00 Price Target

Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 target price on Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

EDR has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavour Silver

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$5.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.94 and a twelve month high of C$7.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58.

In related news, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$226,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Paul Gray sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.62, for a total value of C$396,990.00. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.