Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,106 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTLE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,227,000 after purchasing an additional 282,574 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at $64,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 35,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 90,523 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vital Energy by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on VTLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp downgraded Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vital Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Vital Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 3.19.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $459.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vital Energy

In other Vital Energy news, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $61,135.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,130.02. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $155,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,538.76. This represents a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,168 shares of company stock valued at $502,017. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Further Reading

