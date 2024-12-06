Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) versus The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Financial Survey

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of The9 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The9 and Walker & Dunlop”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $25.22 million 5.73 $2.82 million N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop $1.05 billion 3.46 $107.36 million $2.80 38.53

Volatility and Risk

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than The9.

The9 has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The9 and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop 8.91% 9.81% 4.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The9 and Walker & Dunlop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 0.00 Walker & Dunlop 0 2 0 1 2.67

Walker & Dunlop has a consensus target price of $111.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.89%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than The9.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats The9 on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The9

The9 Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining business in China, Eastern Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans. It also provides finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae's DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as a debt broker to work with life insurance companies, banks, and other institutional lenders to find debt and/or equity solution for the borrowers' needs; and offers property sales brokerage services to owners and developers of multifamily properties, and commercial real estate and multifamily property appraisals for various investors. Further, it provides multifamily appraisal and valuation services; and real estate-related investment banking and advisory services, including housing market research. Additionally, the company offers servicing and asset-managing the portfolio of loans; originates loans through its principal lending and investing activities; and manages third-party capital invested in tax credit equity funds focused on the LIHTC sector and other commercial real estate sectors. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

