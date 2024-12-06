Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 22,736 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 129.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NX opened at $29.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $280.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

