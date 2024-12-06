Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 4,082 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 82.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,561,000 after buying an additional 538,899 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 743,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 663,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 578,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $139.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.12. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $122.78 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

