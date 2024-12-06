Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 16,258 Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.9% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Acushnet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 8.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Acushnet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Acushnet from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Acushnet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average is $65.83. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $76.38.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $620.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.40 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $369,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,710 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,556.10. This represents a 5.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

