Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 83,914 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 83,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 10,909.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 622.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

CCRN opened at $18.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a market cap of $594.86 million, a P/E ratio of -361.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $23.64.

CCRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

