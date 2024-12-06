Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 1,114.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75,851 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Sally Beauty worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBH. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at $771,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 141.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 262,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 153,707 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 120.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 100,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,396,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,928,000 after purchasing an additional 387,736 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SBH opened at $12.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $195,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at $614,825.19. This represents a 24.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $62,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,433.05. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

