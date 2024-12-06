Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 366,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Enel Chile by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 417,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 1,114,700.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut Enel Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

Enel Chile stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.16. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.53.

Enel Chile Company Profile



Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A.

