Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 38.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 568,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 128,486 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 691,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 105,875 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1,034.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 175,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 160,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 81,991 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

