Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 268.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Life Time Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

In other news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $4,127,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,556.66. This trade represents a 40.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $120,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,412.08. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Life Time Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $693.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

