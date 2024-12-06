Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 131,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.12. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83.

Insider Activity at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, SVP Jason B. Daly sold 43,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $375,886.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,655.65. This represents a 76.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

