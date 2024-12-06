Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Get Knife River alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Knife River by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Knife River by 112.4% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Knife River by 53.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knife River by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knife River Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $103.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Knife River Co. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $105.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Knife River from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Knife River

Knife River Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.