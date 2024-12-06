Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 370,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of RealReal at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in RealReal by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,193,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 204,226 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 62.0% during the third quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 745,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 285,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the second quarter worth $1,563,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RealReal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,101,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RealReal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.46.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of REAL stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $671.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 3.09. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

In other RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $589,662.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,302.50. This represents a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

