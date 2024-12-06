Walleye Capital LLC Sells 247,271 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,271 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 135.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 438.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Payoneer Global Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.90. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global
In other news, CAO Itai Perry sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $562,100.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,024.48. This represents a 20.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $77,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,197,116 shares in the company, valued at $352,914,237.12. This represents a 17.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,562,402 shares of company stock worth $78,043,152. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
