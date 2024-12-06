Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 39,840 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at $192,000.

Bancolombia Price Performance

CIB stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.8044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bancolombia from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

