Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 289,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of OLO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in OLO by 17.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,170,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 171,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of OLO by 154.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 567,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 344,676 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 325.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 169,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 129,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $7.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.10 and a beta of 1.46. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $7.47.

About OLO

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company’s platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands’ on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants’ direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

