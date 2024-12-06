Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 221,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 23.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE WOW opened at $5.05 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $428.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.46 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,535,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,863,229.44. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

