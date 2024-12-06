Walleye Trading LLC Invests $248,000 in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter worth approximately $57,721,000. PPSC Investment Service Corp grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2.0% in the second quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 2,486,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,177,000 after acquiring an additional 49,725 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth $6,555,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,506,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,067,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock opened at $188.29 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a one year low of $90.96 and a one year high of $189.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

