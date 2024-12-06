What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for CleanSpark Q1 Earnings?

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CleanSpark in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CleanSpark’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CleanSpark’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $13.93 on Thursday. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 4.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter worth $18,074,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 64.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,590,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 620,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,163,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,577,000 after purchasing an additional 549,187 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 74.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,251,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 534,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 364.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 305,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $205,331.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,342. This represents a 13.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,272 shares of company stock valued at $254,836. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

