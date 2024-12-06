What is William Blair’s Forecast for TMDX FY2024 Earnings?

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of TransMedics Group in a research note issued on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for TransMedics Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $173.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.42. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48 and a beta of 2.06.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $1,323,247.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,457,269.06. The trade was a 12.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $93,657.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,835.20. This trade represents a 4.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,042 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,985 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 886.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at about $659,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

