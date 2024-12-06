Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for ZION FY2024 Earnings

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.79. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZION. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $234,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,210.44. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $75,319.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,817.52. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,184. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,041,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,515,000 after purchasing an additional 896,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,003,000 after acquiring an additional 929,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,687,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,367,000 after acquiring an additional 140,084 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,684,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,762,000 after acquiring an additional 538,049 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,592,000 after acquiring an additional 30,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

