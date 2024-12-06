Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for Exelon Q2 Earnings

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelon in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of EXC opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 666.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 18.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,502 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 4,103.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 101.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,344,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,539,000 after purchasing an additional 678,490 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

