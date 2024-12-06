Zacks Research Weighs in on Amdocs’ Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Amdocs in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Amdocs’ current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amdocs’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.15 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.
Amdocs Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:DOX opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.22. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $94.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Trading of Amdocs
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,625,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,632,000 after purchasing an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,700,000 after purchasing an additional 696,136 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Amdocs by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,207,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,109,000 after purchasing an additional 234,096 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,175,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,818,000 after purchasing an additional 851,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Amdocs by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,260,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 536,359 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amdocs Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amdocs
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.