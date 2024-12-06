Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 750,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,384 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $80,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,521,000 after buying an additional 722,041 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,104,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,310,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,203,000 after acquiring an additional 484,816 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,736,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,239,000 after purchasing an additional 411,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $41,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.22.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $109.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.