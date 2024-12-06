Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZS. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.84.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $205.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -825.44 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.29.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $1,448,172.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,701,505.04. The trade was a 3.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at $19,224,950.20. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 18,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

