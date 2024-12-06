Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,056 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,611,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,450,000 after purchasing an additional 103,374 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,694,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,435,000 after buying an additional 280,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,628,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,402,000 after buying an additional 49,006 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,125,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after acquiring an additional 99,811 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $56.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $324.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.57 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on GBCI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

