Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TKR. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Timken by 1,905.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TKR. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $2,297,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,606.15. This represents a 13.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.06. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $94.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Timken’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

