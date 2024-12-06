Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get ChampionX alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 12,607.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,120,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,643,000 after buying an additional 3,096,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,623,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,087,000 after purchasing an additional 84,875 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,860,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,299,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,160,000 after buying an additional 15,326 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,133,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,186,000 after buying an additional 50,120 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 49,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,048.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,409 shares in the company, valued at $10,142,514.54. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on CHX

ChampionX Stock Performance

ChampionX stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $906.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

ChampionX Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.