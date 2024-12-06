Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTLB. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,259,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,911,000 after buying an additional 16,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,196,000 after purchasing an additional 747,712 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 269.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 827,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,120,000 after purchasing an additional 603,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 8.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,728,000 after purchasing an additional 57,381 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 11.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 724,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,329,000 after purchasing an additional 72,925 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,180. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $5,056,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,033 shares of company stock worth $10,569,356 in the last ninety days. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GitLab from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on GitLab from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $66.04 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.54.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

