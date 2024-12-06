Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,128,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 112,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,547,699.84. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $456,617.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,453.68. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $816,289. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $123.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $134.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

