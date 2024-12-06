Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 161.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,417 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 178.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 13,242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 2.13. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 75,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 545,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,188,669.76. The trade was a 12.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 170,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $2,880,432.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,411,784.71. This represents a 23.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,816. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

