Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.34 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,308.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,475,000 after purchasing an additional 160,521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 74,390.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,021,000 after buying an additional 152,500 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth $90,404,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 112,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,271.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

COKE stock opened at $1,317.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,257.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,190.06. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $754.90 and a 1-year high of $1,376.84.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

