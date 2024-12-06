Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,635 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in First American Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,426,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,977,000 after purchasing an additional 86,330 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.66 and its 200 day moving average is $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 1.30. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $70.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. First American Financial had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.70%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

