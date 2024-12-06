Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Maximus by 942.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 323,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,707,000 after purchasing an additional 292,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 609.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Maximus by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 12.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,552,000 after buying an additional 102,350 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Maximus Price Performance

NYSE:MMS opened at $73.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $93.97.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $163,016.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,841.61. The trade was a 25.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

