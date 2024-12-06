Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,386 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in NOV by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 18.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in NOV by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

NYSE NOV opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

In other NOV news, Director David D. Harrison sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $28,722.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,311.10. This represents a 1.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

