Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,608 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,438,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 206.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,848,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,983,000 after buying an additional 9,325,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 273.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after buying an additional 3,800,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,337,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,941,000 after buying an additional 2,502,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $12,433,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,393,874 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $7,596,613.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 672,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,716.25. This trade represents a 67.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 344,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,276.10. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,776,667 shares of company stock valued at $48,432,337 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AUR

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 14.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.86. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.01.

About Aurora Innovation

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.