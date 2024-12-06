Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 73.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 642.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $176.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.07. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.44 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

