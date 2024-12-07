13,352 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,352 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,275,000 after purchasing an additional 575,166 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,280,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 297.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 415,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,230,000 after purchasing an additional 310,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dell Technologies by 383.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 368,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,772,000 after buying an additional 292,393 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,602,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $172,144,309.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,582,928.22. This represents a 9.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,748,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,997,196. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.

NYSE:DELL opened at $123.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.38. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 184.20%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

