2,027 Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SON. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.39. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

