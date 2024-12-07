2,167,622 Shares in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,167,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,575,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $28.55 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of -59.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

