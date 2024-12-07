8,065 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $31.59 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $269,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 585,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,612,148.14. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,128,804 shares of company stock valued at $827,019,626. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chewy

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.