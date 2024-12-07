8,065 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $31.59 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $269,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 585,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,612,148.14. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,128,804 shares of company stock valued at $827,019,626. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.15.
Chewy Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
