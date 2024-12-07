Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $763,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 102.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 78,274 shares during the last quarter.

SIVR stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

