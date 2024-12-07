AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $148.50 on Thursday. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $118.25 and a 52 week high of $209.50. The company has a market cap of $96.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC boosted its position in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of AMCON Distributing worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

