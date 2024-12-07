American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to Strong-Buy Rating

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAL. Barclays upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

