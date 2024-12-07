Analysts Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target at $23.50

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

ACVA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, November 4th.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 1.70. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $23.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 111,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $2,257,328.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 928,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,813,924.82. The trade was a 10.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Peer sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $37,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,076. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 525,937 shares of company stock valued at $10,479,997 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ACV Auctions by 18.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

