Analysts Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) PT at $228.67

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.67.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $234.00 to $233.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AvalonBay Communities

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

In other news, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 23,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total value of $5,532,538.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,367,689.33. This represents a 21.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

AVB opened at $226.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $169.37 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.73 and its 200 day moving average is $215.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $734.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.