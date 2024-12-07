Analysts Set Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Price Target at $28.20

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,632,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,024,000 after purchasing an additional 36,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,475 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,664,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,815,000 after purchasing an additional 293,784 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 952,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after buying an additional 114,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after buying an additional 38,327 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHLB stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $32.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.61 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.79%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

