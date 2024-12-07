Analysts Set Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target at $20.08

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.08.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.
View Our Latest Report on BXMT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:BXMT opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.50.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Mortgage Trust
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.