Analysts Set Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target at $20.08

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.08.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,103,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,656,000. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9,068.6% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 458,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 453,430 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $6,983,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,790,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

